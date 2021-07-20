Carissa Davis, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carissa Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carissa Davis, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carissa Davis, PA is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX.
Carissa Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Family Care8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-5660
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carissa Davis?
Dr. Davis is very special. She listens, takes time to explain all questions, and is very caring. She also is bright and responsible. I would recommend her to anyone looking for a family doctor.
About Carissa Davis, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1639625551
Frequently Asked Questions
Carissa Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carissa Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carissa Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carissa Davis works at
4 patients have reviewed Carissa Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carissa Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carissa Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carissa Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.