Carissa Kasper
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carissa Kasper is a Physician Assistant in Reno, NV.
Locations
Pinnacle Medical Group6275 Sharlands Ave Ste B15-18, Reno, NV 89523 Directions (775) 204-4000
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing professional. Patient, listens, informs.
About Carissa Kasper
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538655659
Frequently Asked Questions
Carissa Kasper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carissa Kasper accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carissa Kasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Carissa Kasper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carissa Kasper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carissa Kasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carissa Kasper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.