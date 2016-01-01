Carl Bishop has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carl Bishop, CNP
Overview of Carl Bishop, CNP
Carl Bishop, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Youngstown, OH.
Carl Bishop works at
Carl Bishop's Office Locations
-
1
Meridian Healthcare527 N Meridian Rd, Youngstown, OH 44509 Directions (330) 797-0070Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carl Bishop?
About Carl Bishop, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285937664
Frequently Asked Questions
Carl Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carl Bishop works at
Carl Bishop has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carl Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carl Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carl Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.