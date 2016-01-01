See All Nurse Practitioners in Youngstown, OH
Carl Bishop, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carl Bishop, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Carl Bishop, CNP

Carl Bishop, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Youngstown, OH. 

Carl Bishop works at Meridian HealthCare in Youngstown, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Sarah Pierce Brown, AGACNP-BC
Sarah Pierce Brown, AGACNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Carl Bishop's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Healthcare
    527 N Meridian Rd, Youngstown, OH 44509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 797-0070
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Carl Bishop?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Carl Bishop, CNP
How would you rate your experience with Carl Bishop, CNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Carl Bishop to family and friends

Carl Bishop's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Carl Bishop

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carl Bishop, CNP.

About Carl Bishop, CNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285937664
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carl Bishop has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Carl Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carl Bishop works at Meridian HealthCare in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Carl Bishop’s profile.

Carl Bishop has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carl Bishop.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carl Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carl Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Carl Bishop, CNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.