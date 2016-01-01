Carl Brown Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carl Brown Jr, PA-C
Overview
Carl Brown Jr, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Anchorage, AK.

Locations
- 1 300 W Dimond Blvd Ste 12, Anchorage, AK 99515 Directions (907) 341-7757
- Aetna

Ratings & Reviews
About Carl Brown Jr, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245315779
Frequently Asked Questions
Carl Brown Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carl Brown Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Carl Brown Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carl Brown Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carl Brown Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carl Brown Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.