Carl Fierstein, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carl Fierstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carl Fierstein, LMHC
Overview
Carl Fierstein, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2124 W Kennedy Blvd Ste C, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 253-3797
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carl Fierstein?
My boys started seeing Carl when they were 2 and 3, they are now 21 and 22. My husband and I see Carl a couple times a month to keep us strong, we go separately. Carl has been a part of keeping our family functioning well for over 20 years! We love him and appreciate his outlook.
About Carl Fierstein, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1023024957
Frequently Asked Questions
Carl Fierstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carl Fierstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Carl Fierstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carl Fierstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carl Fierstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carl Fierstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.