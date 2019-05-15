Dr. Carl Glaettli II, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaettli II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Glaettli II, DC
Overview
Dr. Carl Glaettli II, DC is a Chiropractor in Nampa, ID.
Dr. Glaettli II works at
Locations
Healthy Family Chiropractic PC107 14TH AVE S, Nampa, ID 83651 Directions (208) 466-2536
Ratings & Reviews
cordial. timely. effective. affordable.
About Dr. Carl Glaettli II, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1861402141
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glaettli II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaettli II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaettli II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaettli II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaettli II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.