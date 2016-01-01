Carl Plaza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carl Plaza, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Carl Plaza, FNP-C
Carl Plaza, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Carl Plaza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Carl Plaza's Office Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Center3835 S Jones Blvd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 880-4193
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carl Plaza?
About Carl Plaza, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790242543
Frequently Asked Questions
Carl Plaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carl Plaza works at
2 patients have reviewed Carl Plaza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carl Plaza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carl Plaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carl Plaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.