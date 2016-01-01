See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Carl Sellars, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Carl Sellars, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Carl Sellars works at PATHOLOGY SPECIALISTS in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Regional Med Center Resp Care
    1414 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 841-5111

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Carl Sellars, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891765855
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carl Sellars has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Carl Sellars has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carl Sellars works at PATHOLOGY SPECIALISTS in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Carl Sellars’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Carl Sellars. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carl Sellars.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carl Sellars, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carl Sellars appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

