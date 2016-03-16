See All Physicians Assistants in San Francisco, CA
Carl Stein, MHS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carl Stein, MHS

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Carl Stein, MHS is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA. 

Carl Stein works at WILLIAM F OWEN JR MD in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Elizabeth Andrews, PA-C
Elizabeth Andrews, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Lynn Tai, PA
Lynn Tai, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    William F Owen Jr MD
    45 Castro St Ste 402, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 861-2400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carl Stein?

    Mar 16, 2016
    Excellent bedside manner professional and a great since of humor. I am glad I have him as my physician. Kenneth Boozer.
    Kenneth Boozer in Oakland, CA — Mar 16, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carl Stein, MHS
    How would you rate your experience with Carl Stein, MHS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carl Stein to family and friends

    Carl Stein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carl Stein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carl Stein, MHS.

    About Carl Stein, MHS

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053346957
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carl Stein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carl Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carl Stein works at WILLIAM F OWEN JR MD in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Carl Stein’s profile.

    Carl Stein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carl Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carl Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carl Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Carl Stein, MHS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.