Dr. Carla Arlien, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
5.0 (1)
Overview

Dr. Carla Arlien, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Monaca, PA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Dr. Arlien works at Apex Psychological Care & Memory Center in Monaca, PA with other offices in Boardman, OH and Poland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Psychological Care & Memory Center
    3582 Brodhead Rd Ste 104, Monaca, PA 15061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 457-0858
  2. 2
    Apex Psychological Care & Memory Center
    945 Windham Ct Ste 2, Boardman, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 953-1354
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    819 Southwestern Run Ste 2, Poland, OH 44514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 953-1354

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acquired Brain Injuries
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Acquired Brain Injuries
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty Concentrating Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Carla Arlien, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1649362807
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Va Hosptial Pittsburgh
    Internship
• Va Hospital Pittsburgh
    • Case Western Reserve University
    • University of North Dakota
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arlien has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arlien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arlien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arlien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

