Dr. Carla Arlien, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carla Arlien, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Monaca, PA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Dr. Arlien works at
Locations
Apex Psychological Care & Memory Center3582 Brodhead Rd Ste 104, Monaca, PA 15061 Directions (724) 457-0858
Apex Psychological Care & Memory Center945 Windham Ct Ste 2, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 953-1354Monday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 819 Southwestern Run Ste 2, Poland, OH 44514 Directions (330) 953-1354
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
took time to talk to my son and explain things to both of us- very nice and so was her staff
About Dr. Carla Arlien, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Va Hosptial Pittsburgh
- Va Hospital Pittsburgh
- Case Western Reserve University
- University of North Dakota
