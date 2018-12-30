Carla De La Garza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Carla De La Garza is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL.
Randal M. Sedlak MD PC1722 Pine St Ste 204, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-6825
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Es una persona muy humanitaria se ve que le importa la salud de sus pacientes yo y mi esposo estamos muy contentos con ella se las recomiendo ella si ejerse su pofecion ante todo
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871931832
