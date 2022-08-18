See All Nurse Practitioners in London, KY
Carla Gilbert, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Carla Gilbert, APRN

Carla Gilbert, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Carla Gilbert works at Kentuckyone Urology Associates- London in London, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph London
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph London.

Carla Gilbert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kentuckyone Urology Associates- London
    100 London Mountain View Dr Ste B, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 330-4880
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Carla Gilbert, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669021523
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carla Gilbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Carla Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carla Gilbert works at Kentuckyone Urology Associates- London in London, KY. View the full address on Carla Gilbert’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Carla Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Gilbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla Gilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla Gilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

