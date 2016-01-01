See All Counselors in South Easton, MA
Dr. Carla Goodwin, PHD

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Carla Goodwin, PHD is a Counselor in South Easton, MA. 

Dr. Goodwin works at Forum for New Directions in Easton MA in South Easton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    855 Washington Stree
    855 Washington St, South Easton, MA 02375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 238-3722

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Couples Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Carla Goodwin, PHD

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1588629869
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Conn State University
    Undergraduate School

