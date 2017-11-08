See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Carla Hupert, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carla Hupert, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Carla Hupert, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Carla Hupert works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover
    2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3069
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carla Hupert?

    Nov 08, 2017
    Carla and Dr. Tinsley saved my life, they are very caring and excellent physician group. Wouldn't see another surgical group.
    A very greatful payient in Wilmington — Nov 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carla Hupert, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Carla Hupert, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carla Hupert to family and friends

    Carla Hupert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carla Hupert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carla Hupert, PA-C.

    About Carla Hupert, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1093795312
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carla Hupert, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carla Hupert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carla Hupert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carla Hupert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carla Hupert works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Carla Hupert’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Carla Hupert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Hupert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla Hupert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla Hupert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.