Carla Maylee is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MO.
Carla Maylee's Office Locations
Boone Medical Group South900 W Nifong Blvd, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 499-9009
Carla has been amazing since I started seeing her. She listens and doesn't generalize her care.
About Carla Maylee
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Carla Maylee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla Maylee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla Maylee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.