Carla Petty
Overview of Carla Petty
Carla Petty is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Carla Petty works at
Carla Petty's Office Locations
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Carla Petty
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578913646
Frequently Asked Questions
Carla Petty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carla Petty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carla Petty works at
Carla Petty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Petty.
