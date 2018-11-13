Carla Savinon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Carla Savinon, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Carla Savinon, FNP-BC
Carla Savinon, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA.
Carla Savinon works at
Carla Savinon's Office Locations
Peacehealth Medical Group4545 Cordata Pkwy Ste 2B, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 738-2200
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Carla really knows her patients needs! JW
About Carla Savinon, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457305666
Frequently Asked Questions
