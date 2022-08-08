See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Carla Spurgeon, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Carla Spurgeon, FNP-BC

Carla Spurgeon, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Carla Spurgeon works at Family Care Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carla Spurgeon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Care Specialists
    1300 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 584-2146
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 08, 2022
    i went to her for a problem and she jumped on it. she is no nonsense and doesn’t mess around. explains things really well
    A. Williams — Aug 08, 2022
    Photo: Carla Spurgeon, FNP-BC
    About Carla Spurgeon, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700186251
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carla Spurgeon, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carla Spurgeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carla Spurgeon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carla Spurgeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carla Spurgeon works at Family Care Specialists in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Carla Spurgeon’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Carla Spurgeon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carla Spurgeon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carla Spurgeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carla Spurgeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

