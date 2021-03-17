See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Carla Wendler, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carla Wendler, OD

Optometry
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Carla Wendler, OD

Dr. Carla Wendler, OD is an Optometrist in Las Cruces, NM. 

Dr. Wendler works at Seacat Optometry Inc in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brent Shelley, OD
Dr. Brent Shelley, OD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Jennifer Murray, OD
Dr. Jennifer Murray, OD
4.6 (104)
View Profile
Dr. Brian Petracca, OD
Dr. Brian Petracca, OD
4.7 (179)
View Profile

Dr. Wendler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seacat Optometry Inc
    2448 Missouri Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 521-1050
  2. 2
    Dona Ana Family Clinic
    2301 Saturn Cir, Las Cruces, NM 88012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 267-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Resler Drive
    150 S Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 267-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer Removal
Skin Cancer Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wendler?

    Mar 17, 2021
    Explains well.
    — Mar 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carla Wendler, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carla Wendler, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wendler to family and friends

    Dr. Wendler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wendler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carla Wendler, OD.

    About Dr. Carla Wendler, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801993555
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carla Wendler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wendler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wendler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wendler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carla Wendler, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.