Dr. Carla Wendler, OD
Overview of Dr. Carla Wendler, OD
Dr. Carla Wendler, OD is an Optometrist in Las Cruces, NM.
Dr. Wendler works at
Dr. Wendler's Office Locations
Seacat Optometry Inc2448 Missouri Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 521-1050
Dona Ana Family Clinic2301 Saturn Cir, Las Cruces, NM 88012 Directions (915) 267-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Resler Drive150 S Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 267-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Explains well.
About Dr. Carla Wendler, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1801993555
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wendler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendler accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wendler speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendler.
