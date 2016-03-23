Dr. Carlene Siracuse, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siracuse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlene Siracuse, OD
Dr. Carlene Siracuse, OD is an Optometrist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
-
1
Office200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-3145
-
2
Northeastern Eye Institute - Hamlin569 Hamlin Hwy # PA-590, Hamlin, PA 18427 Directions (570) 689-2525
-
3
Northeastern Eye Institute - Pittston1850 N Township Blvd, Pittston, PA 18640 Directions (570) 654-1641
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
She is great. During my most recent visit the office staff did a wonderful job dealing with a completely ignorant woman and her daughter who were angry about an appt not being put into the computer. It was the Scranton office error, but these obnoxious women were yelling at these poor women and being very rude. All staff carried themselves graciously and I would definitely recommend them to anyone. They are kind and helpful.
- Optometry
- English
- 1639275696
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Ithaca College
Dr. Siracuse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siracuse accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siracuse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siracuse has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siracuse.
