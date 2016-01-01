See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Carli Johnston, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Carli Johnston, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Carli Johnston works at Yaffe Ruden and Associate L. L. P in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yaffe Ruden and Associate L. L. P
    201 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 558-6914

About Carli Johnston, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437632247
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carli Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carli Johnston works at Yaffe Ruden and Associate L. L. P in New York, NY. View the full address on Carli Johnston’s profile.

Carli Johnston has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carli Johnston.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carli Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carli Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

