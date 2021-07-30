Carline St Vil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carline St Vil, ARNP
Overview of Carline St Vil, ARNP
Carline St Vil, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL.
Carline St Vil works at
Carline St Vil's Office Locations
-
1
Palm Beach County Health Dept.225 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 279-2665
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carline St Vil?
Very friendly, focus on improving health outcomes
About Carline St Vil, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679890008
Frequently Asked Questions
Carline St Vil accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carline St Vil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carline St Vil works at
5 patients have reviewed Carline St Vil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carline St Vil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carline St Vil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carline St Vil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.