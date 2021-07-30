See All Nurse Practitioners in Delray Beach, FL
Carline St Vil, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Carline St Vil, ARNP

Carline St Vil, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL. 

Carline St Vil works at HEALTH CARE DISTRICT DELRAY BEACH CLINIC in Delray Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carline St Vil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach County Health Dept.
    225 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 279-2665
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 30, 2021
    Very friendly, focus on improving health outcomes
    — Jul 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carline St Vil, ARNP
    About Carline St Vil, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679890008
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carline St Vil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Carline St Vil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carline St Vil works at HEALTH CARE DISTRICT DELRAY BEACH CLINIC in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Carline St Vil’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Carline St Vil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carline St Vil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carline St Vil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carline St Vil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

