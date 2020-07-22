See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Carlisha Whitlow, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carlisha Whitlow, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Carlisha Whitlow, FNP

Carlisha Whitlow, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. They graduated from University of South Alabama Medical Center and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital.

Carlisha Whitlow works at Women's Physicians Group in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lisa Erickson, NP
Lisa Erickson, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jason Sasser, FNP
Jason Sasser, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Romana Magtoto, APRN
Romana Magtoto, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Carlisha Whitlow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Physicians Group
    1469 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 276-3222
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Women's Physicians Group
    7705 Poplar Ave Ste 110, Memphis, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 273-1190
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carlisha Whitlow?

    Jul 22, 2020
    I absolutely LOVEEEE Dr. Whitlow. She is amazing at what she does & she’s super compassionate & understanding. How a doctor communicates with you plays a key role in how you internalize your current situation. I’ve never left the doctors office in as great of a mood as I did today! It is 12:02 am & I could not go to bed without leaving a review. If I could give 10 stars, I would. I plan to move in the near future & I plan to fly in for my annual visits with her. She’s outstanding! Best NP, HANDS DOWN!!! 5+ stars
    Ieshia M — Jul 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carlisha Whitlow, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Carlisha Whitlow, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carlisha Whitlow to family and friends

    Carlisha Whitlow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carlisha Whitlow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carlisha Whitlow, FNP.

    About Carlisha Whitlow, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629346481
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carlisha Whitlow, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carlisha Whitlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carlisha Whitlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carlisha Whitlow works at Women's Physicians Group in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Carlisha Whitlow’s profile.

    Carlisha Whitlow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carlisha Whitlow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlisha Whitlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlisha Whitlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Carlisha Whitlow, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.