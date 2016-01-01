Dr. Carlos Davis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Davis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Davis, PHD is a Psychologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Georgia.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Primary Office6301 Gaston Ave Ste 620, Dallas, TX 75214 Directions (214) 824-4244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
About Dr. Carlos Davis, PHD
- Psychology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1033231634
Education & Certifications
- University Of Georgia
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.