Carlos Jimenez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Carlos Jimenez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Carlos Jimenez works at Adelante Family Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adelante Family Medical Clinic
    1640 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 647-2583
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Carlos Jimenez, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689636987
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carlos Jimenez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carlos Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carlos Jimenez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carlos Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carlos Jimenez works at Adelante Family Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Carlos Jimenez’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Carlos Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carlos Jimenez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlos Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlos Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

