Dr. Mazas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlos Mazas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Mazas, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Mazas works at
Locations
Memorial Brain and Behavior Center915 Gessner Rd Ste 550, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 398-9462
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Mazas, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1154695484
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.