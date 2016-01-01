Dr. Carlos Benitez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benitez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Benitez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Benitez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Bowling Green State University.
Dr. Benitez works at
Locations
Miami Center for Cognitive Therapy1550 Madruga Ave Ste 307, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (786) 467-7006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Benitez, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114145349
Education & Certifications
- Brown Unversity
- Cornell Medical College/New York Presbyter
- Bowling Green State University
- University Of Havana
Dr. Benitez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Benitez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Benitez works at
Dr. Benitez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Benitez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benitez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benitez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.