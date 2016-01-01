Overview

Dr. Carlos Benitez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Bowling Green State University.



Dr. Benitez works at Miami Center for Cognitive Therapy in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.