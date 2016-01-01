Carlton Mitchell, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carlton Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carlton Mitchell, LPC
Carlton Mitchell, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Plano, TX.
Carlton Mitchell works at
Grow Therapy6860 Dallas Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (425) 890-6239Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1316573033
Carlton Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlton Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlton Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.