Carlye Abrams accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Carlye Abrams, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carlye Abrams, LMFT is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA.
Carlye Abrams works at
Locations
Lee Stevens MD A Professional Medical Corp.1002 Highland Ave Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 222-6226
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carlye Abrams?
She helped me with my 11 year old son with ADHD and anger issues in a big way. He opened up to her right away, which was very unusual for him.
About Carlye Abrams, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1770510323
Frequently Asked Questions
Carlye Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carlye Abrams works at
5 patients have reviewed Carlye Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carlye Abrams.
