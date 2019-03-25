See All Counselors in Shreveport, LA
Carlye Abrams, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carlye Abrams, LMFT

Counseling
3.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carlye Abrams, LMFT is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA. 

Carlye Abrams works at Lee Stevens MD A Professional Medical Corp. in Shreveport, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Leslie Boyett, LPC
Leslie Boyett, LPC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Stevens MD A Professional Medical Corp.
    1002 Highland Ave Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 222-6226
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carlye Abrams?

    Mar 25, 2019
    She helped me with my 11 year old son with ADHD and anger issues in a big way. He opened up to her right away, which was very unusual for him.
    — Mar 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carlye Abrams, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Carlye Abrams, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carlye Abrams to family and friends

    Carlye Abrams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carlye Abrams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carlye Abrams, LMFT.

    About Carlye Abrams, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770510323
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carlye Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carlye Abrams works at Lee Stevens MD A Professional Medical Corp. in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Carlye Abrams’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Carlye Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carlye Abrams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlye Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlye Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Carlye Abrams, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.