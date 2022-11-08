See All Nurse Practitioners in Fresno, CA
Carlye Ward, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carlye Ward, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Carlye Ward, NP

Carlye Ward, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA. 

Carlye Ward works at Dr John A Swanson in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Linda Moore, FNP
Linda Moore, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Neelia Miller, NP
Neelia Miller, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Carlye Ward's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Omni Women's Health Medical Group
    9483 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 439-1835

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Carlye Ward?

Nov 08, 2022
Carley has to be by far the best NP I have ever encountered. She is kind, she is patient, she is understanding, and she makes me feel safe. I Can talk to her about my concerns and simple just about anything and she won’t hesitate to explain and make me feel comfortable. I recommend her always and will continue to recommend her. Thank you Carlyle.
— Nov 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Carlye Ward, NP
How would you rate your experience with Carlye Ward, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Carlye Ward to family and friends

Carlye Ward's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Carlye Ward

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carlye Ward, NP.

About Carlye Ward, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760969174
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carlye Ward, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carlye Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Carlye Ward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Carlye Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carlye Ward works at Dr John A Swanson in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Carlye Ward’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Carlye Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carlye Ward.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlye Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlye Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Carlye Ward, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.