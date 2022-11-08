Carlye Ward, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carlye Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carlye Ward, NP
Overview of Carlye Ward, NP
Carlye Ward, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA.
Carlye Ward works at
Carlye Ward's Office Locations
-
1
Omni Women's Health Medical Group9483 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93730 Directions (559) 439-1835
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carlye Ward?
Carley has to be by far the best NP I have ever encountered. She is kind, she is patient, she is understanding, and she makes me feel safe. I Can talk to her about my concerns and simple just about anything and she won’t hesitate to explain and make me feel comfortable. I recommend her always and will continue to recommend her. Thank you Carlyle.
About Carlye Ward, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760969174
Frequently Asked Questions
Carlye Ward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carlye Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carlye Ward works at
7 patients have reviewed Carlye Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carlye Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carlye Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carlye Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.