Carmel Hensley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY.
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care1025 Saint Joseph Ln, London, KY 40741 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1174918544
- Saint Joseph London
Carmel Hensley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carmel Hensley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
