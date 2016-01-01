See All Nurse Practitioners in London, KY
Carmel Hensley, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Carmel Hensley, APRN

Carmel Hensley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Carmel Hensley works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carmel Hensley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    1025 Saint Joseph Ln, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Carmel Hensley, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1174918544
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Joseph London

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carmel Hensley, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmel Hensley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carmel Hensley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carmel Hensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carmel Hensley works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in London, KY. View the full address on Carmel Hensley’s profile.

    Carmel Hensley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carmel Hensley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmel Hensley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmel Hensley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

