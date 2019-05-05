Carmela Luzi, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmela Luzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carmela Luzi, PA
Overview
Carmela Luzi, PA is a Physician Assistant in Newtown, CT.
Locations
Dermatology Assoc of Western Ct PC170 Mount Pleasant Rd Ste 201, Newtown, CT 06470 Directions (203) 792-4151
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first appointment with Carmela was a great experience. She is professional, engaging and very knowledgeable regarding medical dermatology. I would not to hesitate to recommend Carmela for any dermatology consult.
About Carmela Luzi, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Carmela Luzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carmela Luzi accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carmela Luzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Carmela Luzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmela Luzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmela Luzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmela Luzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.