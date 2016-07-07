Carmela Mondragon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Carmela Mondragon, CNP
Overview of Carmela Mondragon, CNP
Carmela Mondragon, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carmela Mondragon's Office Locations
- 1 5901 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 823-8519
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carmela Mondragon?
Very thoughtful, calls back or has nurse do it quick. Thorough!
About Carmela Mondragon, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942285473
Frequently Asked Questions
Carmela Mondragon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carmela Mondragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Carmela Mondragon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmela Mondragon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmela Mondragon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmela Mondragon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.