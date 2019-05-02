See All Physicians Assistants in Atlanta, GA
Carmen Benoit, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Carmen Benoit, PA is a Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA. 

Carmen Benoit works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center
    59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3344
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
  2. 2
    North Atlanta Urgent Care
    2045 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 02, 2019
Expertise, kindness, ability to communicate easily. Sincere, comforting, dedicated, Carmen Benoit is one of a kind. Emory is fortunate to have her in their employ. On a scale of 1-10 she merits a 12! Thank you, Cora Jean Lessard
— May 02, 2019
Photo: Carmen Benoit, PA
About Carmen Benoit, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1467628024
Frequently Asked Questions

Carmen Benoit, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmen Benoit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Carmen Benoit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Carmen Benoit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carmen Benoit works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Carmen Benoit’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Carmen Benoit. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Benoit.

