Carmen Benoit, PA
Carmen Benoit, PA is a Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA.
Carmen Benoit works at
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3344Monday7:30am - 3:15pmTuesday7:30am - 3:15pmThursday7:30am - 3:15pmFriday7:30am - 3:15pm
North Atlanta Urgent Care2045 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-0743
How was your appointment with Carmen Benoit?
Expertise, kindness, ability to communicate easily. Sincere, comforting, dedicated, Carmen Benoit is one of a kind. Emory is fortunate to have her in their employ. On a scale of 1-10 she merits a 12! Thank you, Cora Jean Lessard
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467628024
Carmen Benoit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Carmen Benoit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carmen Benoit works at
2 patients have reviewed Carmen Benoit. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Benoit.
