Carmen Colon, APRN
Overview of Carmen Colon, APRN
Carmen Colon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL.
Carmen Colon's Office Locations
Tallahassee Pulmonary Clinic1607 Saint James Ct # 2, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-8714Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Carmen Colon, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1215433933
Frequently Asked Questions
Carmen Colon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carmen Colon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carmen Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carmen Colon speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Carmen Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Colon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmen Colon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmen Colon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.