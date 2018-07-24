See All Physicians Assistants in Pembroke Pines, FL
Carmen Connolly, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carmen Connolly, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Carmen Connolly, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Carmen Connolly works at Internal Medicine Associates & Specialties Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Amy Greenberg, PA-C
Amy Greenberg, PA-C
5.0 (16)
View Profile
Matthew Hendricks, PA-C
Matthew Hendricks, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Lucia Kraus, PA-C
Lucia Kraus, PA-C
4.6 (29)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates & Specialties Inc
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 357, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 450-8488
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Carmen Connolly?

Jul 24, 2018
Carmen spends a lot of time to explain everything. I will try to find where she went so I can still see her as she has left Dr. Delacruz.
Peter D — Jul 24, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Carmen Connolly, PA
How would you rate your experience with Carmen Connolly, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Carmen Connolly to family and friends

Carmen Connolly's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Carmen Connolly

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carmen Connolly, PA.

About Carmen Connolly, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417384983
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carmen Connolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Carmen Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carmen Connolly works at Internal Medicine Associates & Specialties Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Carmen Connolly’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Carmen Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Connolly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmen Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmen Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Carmen Connolly, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.