Carmen Connolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carmen Connolly, PA
Carmen Connolly, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Carmen Connolly works at
Internal Medicine Associates & Specialties Inc603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 357, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 450-8488Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Carmen spends a lot of time to explain everything. I will try to find where she went so I can still see her as she has left Dr. Delacruz.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1417384983
4 patients have reviewed Carmen Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Connolly.
