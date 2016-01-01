Dr. Diaz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Carmen Diaz, PHD is a Psychologist in Las Cruces, NM.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3831 E Lohman Ave Ste 202, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-5802
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
About Dr. Carmen Diaz, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1962421834
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods.