Carmen Dooley, NNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmen Dooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carmen Dooley, NNP
Overview of Carmen Dooley, NNP
Carmen Dooley, NNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Carmen Dooley works at
Carmen Dooley's Office Locations
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Carmen Dooley, NNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1801904859
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Carmen Dooley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carmen Dooley using Healthline FindCare.
Carmen Dooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carmen Dooley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Dooley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmen Dooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmen Dooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.