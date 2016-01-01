See All Nurse Practitioners in Delray Beach, FL
Carmen Harrison, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carmen Harrison, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Carmen Harrison, FNP-BC

Carmen Harrison, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL. 

Carmen Harrison works at Geriatric of Boca-Delray PA in Delray Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Spitzer, ARNP
Mary Spitzer, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Sherron Miller, ARNP
Sherron Miller, ARNP
1.0 (3)
View Profile
Nicholas Jackson, ARNP
Nicholas Jackson, ARNP
3.7 (3)
View Profile

Carmen Harrison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hugo Poalnco M. D.
    16244 S Military Trl Ste 470, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 865-5151

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Carmen Harrison?

Photo: Carmen Harrison, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Carmen Harrison, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Carmen Harrison to family and friends

Carmen Harrison's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Carmen Harrison

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carmen Harrison, FNP-BC.

About Carmen Harrison, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1770066672
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carmen Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carmen Harrison works at Geriatric of Boca-Delray PA in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Carmen Harrison’s profile.

Carmen Harrison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Harrison.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmen Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmen Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Carmen Harrison, FNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.