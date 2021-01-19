Carmen Hughes, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmen Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carmen Hughes, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Carmen Hughes, APRN
Carmen Hughes, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Bowling Green, KY.
Carmen Hughes works at
Carmen Hughes' Office Locations
Bowling Green Medical Clinic1777 Ashley Cir, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 781-4090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Some are cut out to be doctors, some ain't! She will make a good one!
About Carmen Hughes, APRN
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932750213
