Carmen Hughes, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carmen Hughes, APRN

Carmen Hughes, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Bowling Green, KY. 

Carmen Hughes works at Bowling Green Medical Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carmen Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bowling Green Medical Clinic
    1777 Ashley Cir, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 781-4090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Carmen Hughes, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932750213
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carmen Hughes, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmen Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carmen Hughes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Carmen Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carmen Hughes works at Bowling Green Medical Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Carmen Hughes’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carmen Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmen Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmen Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
