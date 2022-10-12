See All Family Doctors in Jamestown, ND
Carmen Mittleider, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carmen Mittleider, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jamestown, ND. 

Carmen Mittleider works at Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic in Jamestown, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic
    2430 20th St Sw, Jamestown, ND 58401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PreferredOne
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Ucare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 12, 2022
    I haven't had a Dr like Carmen in YEARS! It is good to know there are still people out there that know how to act the part! I have only been to her once but will be going back!
    Ann H — Oct 12, 2022
    Photo: Carmen Mittleider, APRN
    About Carmen Mittleider, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487023180
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

