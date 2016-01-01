Carmen Murillo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carmen Murillo, NP
Overview of Carmen Murillo, NP
Carmen Murillo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Carmen Murillo works at
Carmen Murillo's Office Locations
-
1
Sinai Medical Group1501 S California Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 542-2000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carmen Murillo?
About Carmen Murillo, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982149159
Frequently Asked Questions
Carmen Murillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carmen Murillo works at
Carmen Murillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Murillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmen Murillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmen Murillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.