Carmen Oakes, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmen Oakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carmen Oakes, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carmen Oakes, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Carmen Oakes works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Garnett Plaza11511 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 554-4461
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carmen Oakes?
wonderful. But now I can't find where she is employeed. Im so very sad, as she is so great in her knowledge n bed side manner.
About Carmen Oakes, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1003040528
Frequently Asked Questions
Carmen Oakes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carmen Oakes accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carmen Oakes using Healthline FindCare.
Carmen Oakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carmen Oakes works at
4 patients have reviewed Carmen Oakes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Oakes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmen Oakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmen Oakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.