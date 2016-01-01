Carmen Parks, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carmen Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carmen Parks, FNP
Overview
Carmen Parks, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Corinth, MS.
Carmen Parks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Magnolia Urology Clinic3704 HIGHWAY 72 W, Corinth, MS 38834 Directions (662) 665-8041
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carmen Parks?
About Carmen Parks, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629186382
Frequently Asked Questions
Carmen Parks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Carmen Parks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carmen Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carmen Parks works at
6 patients have reviewed Carmen Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carmen Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carmen Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carmen Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.