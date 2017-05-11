Dr. Rivera accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carmen Rivera, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Rivera, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
Locations
- 1 514 49 St Lutheran Fhc Sunset Ter, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 437-5218
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rivera is so easy to talk to and she really understands. I was able to work with her easily, it took no time to warm up, I felt it easy to open upto her right away.
About Dr. Carmen Rivera, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1518021799
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
