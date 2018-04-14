Dr. Carmenne Chiasson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmenne Chiasson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carmenne Chiasson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University New Mexico.
Dr. Chiasson works at
Locations
Primary office615 Piikoi St Ste 1603, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 596-8778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful marvelous woman with patience and understanding for each individual depending on their circumstances she's very sympathetic and knowledgeable and how she can help the individual I see her for myself and I am recommending others to see her for service and if you have children it's good for the whole family she is excellent.
About Dr. Carmenne Chiasson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Kapiolani Medical Center
- University New Mexico
- Saint Mary's University
Dr. Chiasson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiasson speaks French and Mandarin.
