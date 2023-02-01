Dr. Carnel Jackson, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carnel Jackson, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carnel Jackson, DNP
Dr. Carnel Jackson, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 204-6015Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Jackson's Health1655 Elmwood Ave Ste 125, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 204-2324Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was having some new symptoms and he seen me right away! He took my concerns seriously and listened to my moms concerns two.
About Dr. Carnel Jackson, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336523257
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.