Carol Abbott, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carol Abbott, APRN

Carol Abbott, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Carol Abbott works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carol Abbott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tchma - Delhi
    5885 Harrison Ave Ste 3500, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 922-9660
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 30, 2020
    I was treated by Abbott at a local walgreens a while back. She was just awesome! There needs to be more healthcare professionals like this. Its hard to find ones who truly take the time to really LISTEN! She made me feel so comfortable & that's extremely difficult for me to find. It is very important to me. I'd love to have her as my healthcare provider!
    BluePrayinMantis — Sep 30, 2020
    About Carol Abbott, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932191681
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

