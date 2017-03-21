Carol Andries accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carol Andries, MFT
Offers telehealth
Carol Andries, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Alamitos, CA.
- 1 4050 Katella Ave Ste 211, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 795-6602
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think she is great and very comfortable to speak with.
About Carol Andries, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Carol Andries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Carol Andries. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carol Andries.
