Dr. Carol Aune, OD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Carol Aune, OD
Overview of Dr. Carol Aune, OD
Dr. Carol Aune, OD is an Optometrist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Houston,College Of Optometry, Eye Institute.
Dr. Aune works at
Dr. Aune's Office Locations
Eyecarecenter4170 FAYETTEVILLE RD, Raleigh, NC 27603 Directions (844) 206-6833Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aune was excellent in her explanation of my condition, and recommendations going forward. I enjoyed my exam with her and I feel we made the right decision to change eye doctors.
About Dr. Carol Aune, OD
- Optometry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1629359666
Education & Certifications
- University Of Houston,College Of Optometry, Eye Institute
